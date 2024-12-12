Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel Strengthens Ties With India In Four-Day Visit

Nepali Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel held significant discussions with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi in Delhi on Wednesday. During the talks, India handed over target practice drones to Nepal to enhance its defence training capabilities. Advanced medical equipment was also provided to bolster Nepal’s field hospital systems, improving operational readiness.

These agreements underscore India’s commitment to supporting Nepal’s defence modernisation and capacity-building efforts.

On the second day of his four-day official visit, General Sigdel paid tribute to Indian soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. He was later accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block.

The Nepali Army Chief engaged with senior Indian military officials, gaining insights into India’s evolving security strategies and innovations by the Army Design Bureau. Discussions focused on regional security challenges and mutual collaboration, paving the way for future joint initiatives.

General Sigdel also met key Indian officials, including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. He is scheduled to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will be conferred with the honorary rank of Indian Army General during a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

These engagements aim to strengthen defence cooperation, tackle regional security concerns, and explore industrial partnerships aligned with India’s *Atmanirbhar Bharat* initiative.

General Sigdel’s visit is seen as critical for addressing the longstanding Gorkha recruitment issue in the Indian Army, reflecting the broader importance of India-Nepal military ties.