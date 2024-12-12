BRS MLAs, MLCs Skip Second Day of Orientation Classes

The second day of training sessions for Telangana MLAs and MLCs, organized to enhance governance skills and legislative effectiveness, witnessed notable absenteeism from members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Despite the importance of the orientation program, several BRS legislators failed to attend, raising eyebrows in political circles.

The sessions, designed to provide insights into effective policymaking and administrative strategies, were held in Hyderabad under the supervision of senior government officials and subject experts. These workshops aim to equip elected representatives with the tools to address emerging governance challenges and serve the public better.

However, the absence of BRS members from these classes has sparked criticism. Political analysts and opposition parties have questioned the ruling party's commitment to strengthening governance and empowering its representatives with advanced training.

The reasons behind the non-participation of BRS MLAs and MLCs remain unclear, with no official statement issued by the party as of now. Meanwhile, representatives from other parties and independent legislators made full use of the opportunity, actively engaging in discussions and interactive sessions.