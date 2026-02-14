12 girls bitten by rats

Vijayawada: NTR district Collector Dr G Lakshmisha has issued show-cause notices to the principal and warden of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at A Konduru in Tiruvuru Assembly constituency after an incident in which 12 girl students were reportedly bitten by rats. The show-cause notices were served to them on Friday.

The Collector sought a detailed explanation on the circumstances that led to the incident and directed officials to take immediate preventive measures. He ordered that wire mesh be installed on all windows of the residential school without delay and instructed authorities to deploy a special medical team to the campus. The incident involved Class VII students, who sustained minor rat bite injuries while staying in the hostel. Following the episode, officials shifted the affected students to another room and ensured continuous monitoring of their health condition.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav reviewed the medical treatment being provided to the students by speaking with officials. He directed officials to remain vigilant and ensure that the affected students receive proper treatment and care. Other students in the hostel have also been alerted to report any symptoms or bite marks immediately. Health authorities informed the Minister that all 12 girls had minor bite injuries and were administered anti-rabies vaccination as per medical protocol. They added that the condition of all the students is stable. They said that a medical camp is being organised at the school, and local health staff, including Community Health Officers (CHOs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), have been placed on alert.