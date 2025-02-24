12 Injured in a road accident

Visakhapatnam: A private travel bus turned turtle, injuring 12 passengers travelling in the vehicle. The incident happened at Anandapuram National Highway on Sunday morning. The victims were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment under the supervision of the hospital Superintendent P Sivanand.Of the 12 injured, the condition of one is said to be serious, while two others are getting treated in the orthopaedic ward. Nine persons received minor injuries.