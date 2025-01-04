123 women constable candidates clear PMT

Ongole: The Physical Measurement Tests (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) for women police constable candidates were conducted at the Police Parade Grounds here on Friday. The po-lice officials announced that out of the 455 registered candidates, 194 appeared for the tests, but only 123 were qualified for the written examination.

Pregnant women candidates can seek exemption from PET events by submitting relevant documents to the AP State Level Police Recruitment Board.

District Superintendent of Police, AR Damodar assured that the selection process strictly fol-lowed the guidelines set by the SLPRB. He said that the tests included verification of certifi-cates, and physical measurements such as height and chest, followed by efficiency tests comprising a 1600-metre run, 100-metre sprint, and long jump. The SP highlighted that modern RFID computerised technology was employed to ensure complete transparency in the process.

Senior police officials including Additional SP (Admin) K Nageswara Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, and other department officials supervised the recruitment process.