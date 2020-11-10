12.43 lakh Aarogyasri cards distributed in Krishna district

Vijayawada: Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz said 12.43 lakh Arogyasri health cards were distributed in the district and 234 new procedures added to the existing 2000 procedures from Tuesday onwards. He said 14,211 patients were treated in the government hospitals and 44,338 patients got treatment in the private hospitals under the Aarogyasri scheme last year and the government spent Rs 123.38 crore in the district under the Arogyasri scheme.

The Collector participated in the videoconference conducted by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday to mark the adding of 234 procedures to the existing 2000 procedures and implementation of the scheme in seven districts of Krishna, East Godavari, Nellore, Anantapuram, Srikakulam, East Godavari and Chittoor districts. Speaking on the occasion, collector Imtiaz said 6067 people were treated in the private hospitals and 19434 persons in the government hospitals in 2020 in Krishna district and Rs 44.64 crore were spent under the Arogyasri scheme till October 2020 this year. He said families with below income of Rs 5 lakh per year are covered under Arogyasri scheme and medical procedures costing more than Rs 1000 are brought under Arogyasri scheme.

He said the card holders can avail medical services in 136 super specialty hospitals in Hyderabad, Chennai and Bengaluru. Collector said under the Navaratnalu scheme, the State government is giving priority to medical and health department and rendering services to the people under various health schemes.

Krishna district Joint Collector L Sivasankar, DM and HO Dr M Suhasini, Aarogyasri scheme coordinator Balasubramanyam and others participated in the videoconference.