12th century Nagamma temple lies in ruins

Vijayawada: Dr E Sivanagireddy, an archaeologist and CEO, Pleach India said that a beautiful temple structure representing Palnadu heritage belonging to 12th century is in ruins and utter neglect.

As part of heritage awareness campaign ‘Preserve Heritage for Posterity,’ he visited the ruins located on the outskirts of Jittagamalapadu village in Dachepalli mandal (Palnadu district) on Sunday and sensitised the villagers on the historical significance of the temple and dire need to preserve it for further generations.

Speaking to media, Dr Sivanagireddy informed that the place and the temple ruins have historic connection with Nayakuralu Nagamma of Palnadu War fame supposed to have occurred in 1182 CE.

Researches proved Jittagamalapadu village where Nagamma and her father Choudary Ramireddy lived before she was appointed as minister by Nalagamaraju, the ruler of Palnadu and she won over Brahmanaidu in the war.

Legend has it that Nagamma, being a staunch Saivite built there a temple to Chennamallikarjuna and to pay homage to the great lady and war heroine, the local people built a temple to Nayakuralu Nagamma close to the temple built by her, which is now in ruins waiting for helping hands for its restoration.

Sivanagireddy observed that Nagamma temple has a garbhagriha, arthamandapa and a Maha Mandapa with opening towards south. The remains of the super structure are found collapsed up to the basement level and found scattered all around, he said.

The Chenna Mallikajuna temple was restored by the Government a decade ago and the ruins of Nagamma temple are left uncared, he added.

Dr Sivanagireddy assured the villagers that if they come forward to rescue it, he will render technical support in sorting out the dislodged temple parts and solve the jigsaw puzzle to restore its past glory.