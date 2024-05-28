13 Maoists surrender before SP

PADERU (ASR district): Thirteen militia members belonging to the Pedabayalu Dalam of CPI (Maoist) surrendered to the Alluri Sitarama Raju district police.

Incidents such as the surrender of Maoists and the seizure of hidden dumps in forest areas at the time of crucial general elections boosted the morale of the police.

On the occasion of the general elections, the district police have implemented a special action plan. They conducted special checks for about two months. Strong security measures have been taken in many areas.

Continuous vehicle inspections were carried out. Similarly, the police officials feel that the efforts made to secure the cooperation of the tribals by organising large-scale awareness programmes in the tribal villages have been fruitful. It is said that the precautionary measures taken by the district police, who suspected that there could be a threat to law and order from Maoists during the elections, have yielded good results.

Explosive dumps were traced in the combing operations conducted in vast inland forest areas and a large number of Maoist members have surrendered. Among the members of the Maoist Party Pedabayalu Dal militia who surrendered before the district police on Sunday are Killo Simhadri, Vantala Nagesh, Pangi Pilku Naidu, Killo Chiranjeevi, Vantala Rambabu, Donnu Babu, Guntha Mohana Rao, Gaduthuri Pantulu Padal, Manuguru Nagaraju, Chikudu Rammurthy, Ganesh (Gannerao), Pangi Palsu and Pangi Ramdas were present, District SP Tuhin Sinha said. The militia members from the Ginnelakota pocket in the Pedabayalu area have surrendered voluntarily. The SP said the leadership in the area has been missing from the party due to counter-fire, surrenders and arrests.

He said that as part of community policing, the district police also conducted extensive awareness programmes in remote villages. It is stated that the cooperation of the tribals to the Maoists has stopped through implementation of measures such as development activities in the villages and incentives for the youth exhibiting skills.