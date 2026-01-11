St Joseph Dental College holds 19th convocation

ELURU: The 19th convocation ceremony of St. Joseph Dental College was held on Saturday. Dr. Chandra Shekhar, Vice Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, attended the programme as the chief guest. The ceremony was chaired by Most Rev. Bishop Jaya Rao Polimera. Most Rev. Bishop Bhagyaiah and Fr. Moses, Correspondent and Secretary of the college, attended as special guests.

A total of 74 BDS students and 25 MDS students received certificates of merit during the convocation. Shields and medals were presented to the best outgoing students in recognition of their academic performance.