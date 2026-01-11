School boy dies after slab falls on him

Balasore: A Class 5 student of a state-run primary school in Balasore district died after a cement slab fell on him at an under-construction building on the institute’s premises, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Badas village within Baliapal police station limits on Thursday.

According to police, the boy was playing near the construction site during the midday meal recess when the slab fell on him, a teacher said. He has been identified as Prahalad Dhala, a student of Badas Upper Primary School in Baliapal block.

School authorities and villagers initially took the boy to Baliapal community health centre and later to Balasore district headquarters hospital, where he succumbed to injuries at night. The villagers protested near the school on Friday, holding the authorities responsible for the child’s death, and demanded adequate compensation for the deceased’s family. Baliapal Block Education Officer Jagabandhu Mallik said a probe has been ordered and action will be taken according to its findings.