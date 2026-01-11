Task force head constable arrested

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has arrested Task Force Head Constable T Sathiraju for assisting with red sanders smugglers.

Following allegations that the head constable has been leaking information to the smugglers for money, officials kept an eye on the accused, as per the orders of Task Force Head L Subba Rayudu and SP P Srinivas.

Surveillance by RI Sai Giridhar team confirmed that Task Force head constable Sathiraju was giving information to smugglers and allegedly receiving payments. He was arrested with solid evidence and a case was registered. SP P Srinivas warned that they will not spare anyone, not even department personnel.