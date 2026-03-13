133 booked for consuming alcohol in public places

Guntur: A total of 133 persons were booked for consuming alcohol in public places during a special enforcement drive conducted across the district on Wednesday evening. According to Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal, the drive was carried out from 5.30 pm to 9 pm across all police station limits following his instructions to curb open drinking and maintain public order.

During the inspections, police teams took action against individuals consuming alcohol in public places and causing inconvenience to pedestrians and residents. In the drive, 58 FIRs were registered and 60 petty cases were booked against offenders. The Superintendent of Police said that drinking in public places often creates nuisance and discomfort for pedestrians, women and local residents. To prevent such incidents, strict patrolling arrangements have been made across the district.