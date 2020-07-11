136 new Covid-19 cases in Guntur district

Guntur: As many as 136 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Guntur district on Friday. Total number of cases jumped to 2799. So far,1344 patients discharged from hospitals and 24 patients died. Cases are expected to increase in the days to come.

The district administration is strictly implementing the rules to check spread of Civid-19 cases and collecting penalty for not wearing the masks. The officials are allowing single person on the two wheelers and enforcing compulsory masks.

The police officials are watching CC camera footage. Based on that they are collecting penalty from violators of norms.