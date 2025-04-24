14-day judicial remand for ex AP intel chief Anjaneyulu

Vijayawada: Former AP intelligence chief and suspended IPS officer PSR Anjaneyulu was sent to judicial remand for 14 days at the district jail here on Wednesday in connection with the harassment and arrest of Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani.

The CID police had arrested Anjaneyulu in Hyderabad on Monday and brought to Vijayawada. The police officials grilled him for seven hours at the CID office on Tuesday night. On Wednesday morning, he was taken to the GGH for the medical tests and later produced in the CID court.

The prosecutors argued that Anjaneyulu should be sent to judicial remand as he could influence the probe and change the evidence. The court agreed to the request and sent the former IPS officer to the 14-day remand.

After the arrest, CID officials collected the call data and confiscated the mobile phone of Anjaneyulu. The investigating team is currently analysing the call data.

On the other hand, the CID is likely to ask the court for police custody for further questioning Anjaneyulu. In her complaint to police, actress Jethwani alleged that three IPS officers played prominent role in her arrest. Two other IPS officers - Vishal Gunni, the former DCP of Vijayawada, and Kanti Rana Tata, the former commissioner of police of Vijayawada, were also suspended in this case.