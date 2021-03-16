14 students, 4 teachers test Covid positive in East Godavari

Kakinada: The second wave of Covid-19 is surging in East Godavari district. 14 students and four teachers of Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School at Malkipuram in the district were reported Covid-19 positive on Monday.

The students are between the age group of 6 to 12 years and they were tested at Primary Health Care Centre (PHC), Malkipuram and found to be positive. Tests were conducted on 170 students for two days and among them 14 students were found to be Covid-19 positive. Even the parents of the children were also tested in the PHC on Monday. Covid-19 infected students are under quarantine.

District Educational Officer (DEO) S Abraham told The Hans India that the whole school was sanitised, and bleaching powder was sprinkled in the entire campus. He said that the school has been closed for three days and it will be open on Wednesday.

As students being tested positive for the coronavirus, some parents expressed fears and stated that they will not send their children till the end of the quarantine period. They appealed the government to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the surrounding areas. People assume that due to the panchayat and municipal elections Covid-19 is spreading. Containment areas have been announced in the Kakinada Rural and Amalapuram. People alleged that during the elections Covid-19 norms were followed and as a result many people becoming victims of the second wave of the Covid-19. UTF district president Totakura Ravi Chakravarthy appealed to the government to pay special attention to stop another wave of Covid-19 in the district. He demanded to take immediate measure to stop the spread of the virus to other areas.

VT Lakshmi, private school teacher urged the government to get the vaccine administered to people.