148 patients selected for free surgeries under TTD Pranadana scheme

Tirupati: The Pranadana Committee members met at SVIMS on Thursday and selected 148 patients for free surgeries under TTD's Pranadana scheme. They examined the cases meticulously by taking into consideration various factors like socio-economic aspects and their health conditions before finalising the names of 156 patients based on their eligibility for surgeries in December. The committee meets on the last Thursday of every month for identifying the eligible patients.

The committee has selected 15 patients for surgeries in surgical oncology, two in medical oncology, 17 in radiation oncology, 24 in Nephrology, seven in surgical gastroenterology, 15 in neurosurgery, 27 in neurology, 12 in medicine, five in general surgery, 10 in cardiothoracic, three in urology, one in ENT, four in gynaecology and six in cardiology.

The committee has thanked the TTD for providing grants to perform surgeries to poor patients who cannot afford the huge expenditure. It has also requested the donors to donate generously to the scheme which will be beneficial to many patients. SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, medical superintendent Dr Ram, RMO Dr KV Koti Reddy, BIRRD medical superintendent Dr Kishore Kumar, Ruia hospital RMO Dr EB Devi, maternity hospital CSRMO and Dr P Radh Rani attended the meeting.