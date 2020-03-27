15 quarantine centres set up in Guntur district

Guntur: The administration has set up 15 quarantine centres with 1,703 beds facility in Guntur district for patients suffering from the symptoms of suspected coronavirus.



Quarantine centres were set up at ANU, K L University at Vaddeswaram, NRI General Hospital at Chinakakani, Guntur Medical College Girls' hostel in Guntur city, Balayogi Gurukula Pathasala, Social Welfare Department at Amaravati, AP Human Resource Development Institute at Bapatla, Katuri Medical College Hospital at Yadlapadu, Narasaraopet Engineering College at Narasaraopet mandal of Guntur district and St Xavier's Hospital at Nirmala Nagar in Vinukonda Town.

Similarly, they also set up quarantine centre at Newton's Institute of Engineering at Macherla, National Institute of Rural Development at Yadlapadu, TTDC at Kotappakonda near Narasaraopet, Regional Health Centre at Tadikonda, Chalapati Engineering College at Lam and RVR & JC Engineering College at Chowdavaram in Guntur district.

A person suffering from suspected coronavirus symptoms undergoing treatment at the isolation ward at GGH in Guntur city escaped from the hospital. The regional medical officer Dr K Adinarayana lodged a complaint with the Kothapet police on Friday. The patient hailed from Penamaluru in Krishna district and was admitted to GGH isolation ward on March 25.

Meanwhile, the police sent 10 persons, who arrived from TS to go to their native villages were stopped at Pondugula check-post near Dachepally in Guntur district and shifted to quarantine centre at Macherla.

After 14-days of observation, if they have no symptoms of coronavirus, they will be sent to their native villages.

Meanwhile, the district officials identified 12 persons who traveled with the person suffering from coronavirus positive symptoms and arrived in Guntur city recently. At present the patient is undergoing treatment at GGH in Vijayawada city.

According to sources, the 12 persons hailed from Macherla, Tadikonda, Tenali and Piduguralla. The district officials decided to conduct medical tests on them.