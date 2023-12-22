15 thatched huts burned

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A cylinder exploded in a house in Nallajerla in East Godavari district on Thursday night due to the impact of this explosion other houses caught fire and a total of more than 15 thatched houses got burnt.

Three more cylinders are said to have exploded due to the sudden spread of the fire. Local sources say there was heavy property damage.

It is said that three fire engines have reached the accident spot and are trying to douse the flames. Local police said that there was noloss of life in this incident.