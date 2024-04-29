Rainbow Children's Clinic and BirthRight Clinic Opens in Hennur, Bengaluru

Bengaluru : Rainbow Children's Hospital proudly announces the launch of its clinic at Hennur, aiming to extend exceptional healthcare services to the community. Rainbow Children's Clinic and BirthRight Women's Clinic stands as the 4th clinic of the group and 1st one in Bengaluru to offer comprehensive outpatient consultation services, catering to pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, fetal medicine, and fertility specialties. This initiative marks a significant step forward in providing accessible, high-quality healthcare to families in the region.

The clinic will feature a team of esteemed experts, including senior consultants, who will be available for consultations, ensuring personalized care and expert guidance for patients of all ages. Whether it's pediatric care, maternal health, or fertility concerns, the clinic will offer a range of specialized services to address diverse healthcare needs.

Hennur, a well-developed locality in North Bengaluru, is experiencing a rise in young families due to its proximity to IT hubs, and improved infrastructure. The clinic is strategically positioned to serve this growing demographic with its focus on pediatric and women's healthcare.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate Rainbow Clinic at Hennur Main Road, bringing high-quality healthcare services closer to the residents of Bangalore's Hennur neighbourhood," said Nithyananda P, Vice President of Rainbow Children’s Hospital. "Our team of highly experienced doctors, specializing in various paediatric specialties, obstetrics, and gynecology, is committed to providing compassionate care and ensuring the well-being of every patient."

Enhancing the significance of this landmark event, Dr. Utkarsh Agrawal, Unit Head of Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hebbal, graced the inauguration, lending weight to the occasion by spotlighting Rainbow Children's Hospital's continuous strides in healthcare advancement.

Expanding Rainbow Children's Hospital's reach beyond its existing four hospital units in Bangalore, the new clinic underscores the organization's dedication to making specialized healthcare more accessible to communities across the city. With a focus on quality, expertise, and advanced medical technology, it aims to ensure that families in Hennur and surrounding areas have convenient access to comprehensive medical services.

The clinic offers a wide range of services under one roof. From pediatric consultations to obstetrics and gynecology, fertility consultations, ultrasound and foetal medicine, pathology lab collection center, pharmacy services, and vaccinations, the clinic is dedicated to meeting the diverse healthcare needs of its patients. Rainbow Children's Clinic and BirthRight Clinic, Hennur looks forward to becoming an integral part of the vibrant neighbourhood, ensuring the health and well-being of families for years to come.