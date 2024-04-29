Priyadarshi to star in quirky romantic tale

Under the auspices of Narayan Das Narang, Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP (SVCLLP) has announced its Production No. 9 in collaboration with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. The film, marking the directorial debut of Navneeth Sriram, will feature the talented Priyadarshi in a lead role, riding high on the success of his recent hits.

Priyadarshi, who has garnered acclaim for his roles in films like "Balagam" and "Om Bheem Bush," is set to charm audiences once again in this quirky romantic tale. Titled with the catchy tagline "Thrill-u Praptirasthu," the movie promises a unique cinematic experience.

Jhanvi Narang, recipient of the Prestigious TIMES POWER WOMEN 2024 Award and spearheading her maiden production venture, aims to deliver content-rich movies under the banner. With the guidance of industry stalwarts like Suniel and Bharat Narang, Jhanvi is set to make a mark with this out-and-out entertainer.

Backed by Rana Daggubati's expertise in production and script selection, the project is poised to captivate audiences across all demographics. The script is finalized, and pre-production activities are slated to commence shortly. Scheduled to commence filming in January 2025, the movie's title, along with its cast and crew details, will be unveiled in due course. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting venture from SVCLLP!