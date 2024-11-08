16-member AP tourist team visits Mizoram

Visakhapatnam: Mizoram Governor Kambhampati Haribabu stressed on the need to promote the beauty of Mizoram and the warmth of its people.

A 16-member tourist group consisting of eight men and eight women under the leadership of Viswa Hindi Parishad national president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad from Andhra Pradesh arrived in Mizoram for a 5-day-long educational tour.

Speaking to the visiting team, the Mizoram Governor mentioned that Mizoram is a very peaceful state and there are still shops without salesmen in some areas. People follow traffic rules without any involvement of the police, he informed. Further, Haribabu informed that there would be no banners, loudspeakers and public meetings during elections and people would cast their votes in a peaceful manner and there will be no clashes during the polling time. He asked the AP team members to propagate the natural beauty and the ideal way people lead their life in Mizoram. He opined that many people in Andhra Pradesh do not know the peaceful life of Mizoram and hence it has to be promoted.

The group honoured the Governor by presenting a picture of Lord Venkateswara Swamy and local products were gifted to the guests.

Stressing on the need to adopt best practices, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad interacted with the Telugu students and faculty members of the Mizoram University and teachers and students of the Hindi department.