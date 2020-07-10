1608 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra, tally mounts to 25,422

Andhra Pradesh: In the latest media health bulletin released by the state administration on Friday morning, as many as 1608 new Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths were reported in last twenty-four hours. With this, the total number of cases

in the state mounted to 25422 and the death toll increased to 292.

On the other hand, a total of 16,822 samples were tested in ly twenty-four hours in which 1576 cases related to state and 32 cases from migrants have appeared. Two deaths each in Anantapur, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Kurnool districts were reported while one death each in Nellore, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts reported.

Meanwhile, the discharged cases stand at 13,194 and the active cases stand at 11,936 respectively. The state has conducted 11,15,635 tests so far which is the first state to do so. Chittoor district has registered the highest number of cases on Friday with 208 followed by Anantapur 191 and East Godavari 169. Kurnool tops the list more number of cases at 2939.



