1,645 fair price shop dealers to receive advanced e-POS machines

Anantapur: As part of strengthening public distribution system, advanced e-POS machines are being distributed to 1,645 fair price shop dealers across Anantapur district, Joint Collector Shiv Narayan Sharma announced.

He distributed new machines to dealers from Atmakur, Kuderu, and Garladinne mandals at Krishna Kalakshetram in Anantapur on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the newly introduced e-POS machines are based on Android microcontrollers and equipped with Aadhaar-enabled biometric authentication, touchscreen interface, and advanced data processing capabilities. He emphasised that these machines will ensure transparency, accuracy, and real-time recording of every transaction during the distribution of essential commodities under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The Joint Collector further directed Vision Tech engineers to ensure that all 1,645 dealers receive the upgraded devices by September 27 and undergo necessary training on their usage. He also instructed all tahsildars and deputy tahsildars of civil supplies to monitor the distribution program in their respective mandals.

District Supply Officer Venkateshwarlu and other officials were present at the event.