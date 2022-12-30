17 farm workers hospitalised after spraying pesticide

Bapatla: As many as 17 agriculture workers fell sick after spraying pesticide in the fields at Chinanandipadu village of Bapatla district on Thursday. They have been taken to local Primary Health Centre and from there shifted to GGH in Guntur for better treatment.

According to sources, after spraying pesticides they had lunch at the same place. Immediately, they slipped into unconsciousness.

BJP district general secretaries Ramachamallu Bhaskar and Kumar Gaud, treasurer Rama Koteswara Rao consoled the family members of victims undergoing treatment at GGH. They enquired about their health condition.

Speaking to the media, the duo criticised that the workers fell sick due to the failure of the agriculture department officials. They demanded the government to take steps to render better treatment to the workers undergoing treatment at the hospital and take steps not to recur such things in future.