171 tractors worth Rs 442.19L handed over to farmers

Chittoor: Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has introduced a number of ideal schemes for the welfare and development of the farmers.

The YSRCP government has established Rythu Bharosa Kendrams throughout the State to extend a helping hand to the farmers and promote agricultural growth. The Deputy Chief Minister has flagged off YSR Yantra Seva Pathakam at PCN Government Degree College here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Chief Minister handed over 171 tractors worth Rs 442.19 lakh to the farmers of Chittoor district.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, Narayana Swamy enlisted the achievements of YSRCP government on several fronts like education, health, pensions, house sites allocation and other schemes. Under YSR Rythu Bharosa Scheme, over 2.38 lakh farmers were covered and a sum of Rs 626 crore has been released during the last three years, besides Rs 366 crore under PM Kisan Scheme benefiting 2.16 lakh farmers.

Input subsidy to the tune of 17.29 crore was distributed to 36,295 farmers in the district, he added. Narayana Swamy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has fulfilled all the promises made to the farmers during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra.

Chittoor MP N Reddappa said the Chief Minister was committed to providing nine hours uninterrupted power supply to farmers despite the State facing power shortage. ZP Chairman G Srinivasulu, District Collector M Harinarayanan, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, DCCB chairperson M Reddamma, APSRTC vice-chairman M C Vijayananda Reddy, Chittoor Mayor B Amuda, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, DRO Rajasekhar and others were present.