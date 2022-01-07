1.75 Lakh house pattas distributed in Nellore district: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed that the district administration distributed 1.75 lakh house pattas to the beneficiaries under the Navaratnalu programme in the district.

He visited the layouts close to Mannarpoluru on Thursday and said 75,000 pattas distributed in the urban areas and 49,000 houses among them have so far been grounded.

The Collector also said the Joint Collector(housing) was coordinating all line departments for speedy grounding of houses in the district. He said the officials were striving hard to create awareness among the beneficiaries on the need for construction of houses and providing bank loans to them.

Chakradhar Babu clarified that there was no paucity of funds for housing and they had paid pending bills of Rs 6 crore. He said they were depositing the bill amounts into the accounts of beneficiaries on every Monday. He said they were planning to get ready the beneficiaries for housewarming ceremonies by April. He said the government would develop all infrastructure facilities such as water, electricity, roads, drinking water, and others in all Jagananna layouts for convenience of the beneficiaries.

Further, he asked the officials on the status of construction of houses at the layouts close to Mannarpoluru and the data of grounded houses. He interacted with the beneficiaries and assured them to resolve all issues.

The Collector said the government was sanctioning Rs 1.80 lakh for the house and they are arranging an additional loan of Rs 35,000. Sullurpet Municipal Chairman D Srimanth Reddy, Naidupet RDO P Sarojini, TGP Special Collector Nageswara Rao and PD of housing Venugopala Rao were present.