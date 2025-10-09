Live
175 students secure placement
Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi Engineering College has conducted campus recruitments for prominent companies like TVS Brakes India Pvt., MITSUBA India Pvt., SAI ENERGY 2 ModPro Engineering Solutions.
Chennai, and 400 final year B Tech students of the college attended the recruitment process, said the college principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu.
Dr M Surendra Naidu, Head of Recruitment and Skill Development at the college campus, informed that HR managers from various companies conducted the recruitment process for the students through written test, group discussion, technical and HR rounds, out of which 175 students were selected as trainee engineers and the company representatives announced an annual salary of Rs 3 lakh for them.
The students selected for the jobs were congratulated by the college chairman M Ananth Ramudu, vice chairman M Ramesh Naidu, Principal Dr Kutala Srinivasulu, campus recruitment and skill development coordinator Dr M Surendra Naidu and the faculty.