1.77L farmers get Rs 133.48 cr benefit under Rythu Bharosa

Tada (Sullurpet constituency)/ Nellore: The first tranche of financial assistance under the YSR Rythu Bharosa – PM Kisan programme in the current fiscal has been credited directly into the bank accounts of 1,76,921 farmers accounts in the district on Thursday. Accordingly, the farmers, who own the lands, tenant and other farmers, were benefited by Rs.133.48 crore through the direct benefit transfer. The government has distributed financial assistance under the scheme for the fifth consecutive year.

While the main programme was held at Pattikonda in Kurnool district in which Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy took part, the district level programme has been organised at Tada in Sullurpet constituency of Tirupati district.

District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, Sullurpet MLA Kiliveti Sanjivaiah and Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam participated in the programme and released the mega cheque to farmers’ beneficiaries.

On this occasion, the Collector said that with the intention of providing investment assistance to all the farmers to meet the cost of cultivation, the government provides an assistance of Rs 13,500 per year from 2019. The assistance will be provided in three stages – Rs 7,500 at the time of sowing in May, Rs 4,000 in October and Rs 2,000 during harvest in January. The government has set up Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and Agri labs to benefit the farmers.

MLA Sanjeevaiah said that the farmers were the backbone of the country. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been providing quality power to the farmers for nine hours a day. The rains are plentiful due to which the irrigation projects are brimming with water reserves. MLA Adimulam said that about 33,000 farmers in his constituency were getting Rs 25 crores of Rythu Bharosa benefit in this instalment. District Agriculture officer Prasada Rao, Chengalamma temple chairman D Balachandra Reddy, RDO Chandramuni Ranal, horticulture officer Dasaratharami Reddy and others took part.

In Nellore, District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that the Rythu Bharosa Scheme benefitted 2,14,636 farmers in the district. Releasing Rs 118 crore to farmers under RBS on Thursday at ARS, the collector described the RBS as a boon for farmers and the farmers could use the money for buying seeds, fertilisers and pesticides in the beginning of kharif season.

He also said that the government provided input subsidy of Rs 1.85 crore to farmers, who incurred crop losses during March-April months due to untimely rains in the district. District Agriculture Advisory Council Chairman Dodla Niranjan Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for bringing revolutionary changes in agriculture sector in the interest of farmers and implementing several programmes including farm mechanisation to make cultivation as profitable one.

On the occasion, the collector inspected the exhibition organised by horticulture department at ARS.

District Agriculture Officer Sudhakara Raju and Horticulture officer Subba Reddy were present.