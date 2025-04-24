18 carat gold exclusive showroom opened

Visakhapatnam: At a time when the price of gold is increasing every day, people should have access to gold jewellery, an 18 carat gold exclusive showroom launched here on Wednesday in the city, said Vysyaraju Jewellers managing director Vysyaraju Bhadragiri Raju.

He informed that 18KT jewellery is available in the showroom with attractive designs and a huge collection. Bhadragiri Raju stated that they have opened the first 18 KT gold exclusive showroom in India.

The showroom floors were inaugurated by Vinayagar Paradise Lagadapati Kiran Kumar, Mantri Seshagiri, and Jami Nagesh. Vysyaraju Jewellers chairman Vysyaraju Falghunaraju, company directors V Naresh, and V Kiran Kumar Raju, Jami Tirupati Rao, Jami Bhojaraju were present.