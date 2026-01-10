Run feast in TG Gold Cup as Nithin, Lokanath, Praneeth dazzle

Hyderabad: The TCA Telangana Gold Cup 2025–26 witnessed a high-scoring and competitive day as Central and South Zone league matches produced thrilling results at TKR College of Engineering & Technology and One Champion Grounds, Ranga Reddy district. Nithin Naik’s 107, Lokanath Naik 92, and Praneeth Reddy’s 69 not out with 9 sixes were the highlights of the day.

The fourth century of the tournament was registered by Nithin Nayak, who struck a splendid 107 to power TCA Mahabubnagar Rural to a commanding 52-run win over TCA Gadwal in the South Zone. He was well supported by Umesh Sabavat (46), while Gadwal’s reply was led by M. Naresh’s 50. Nithin Nayak was named

Man of the Match. In the Central Zone, TCA Sangareddy District edged out TCA Cyberabad District by two wickets in a close contest. Cyberabad posted 175 all out in 19.1 overs, with Lokanath Naik scoring a brilliant 92. Sangareddy chased down the target at 177/9 in 18.1 overs, guided by Jadhav Sai Babu’s all-round performance, earning him the Man of the Match award.

TCA Medchal Urban District registered an emphatic eight-wicket win over TCA Vikarabad after bundling them out for 70. Praneeth Reddy’s explosive 69 helped Medchal Urban cruise to 81/2, and he was adjudged Man of the Match. In South Zone matches, TCA Mahabubnagar Urban dominated Gadwal with a 94-run win, while Mahabubnagar Rural recorded their second win of the day by defeating

Nagarkurnool by six wickets. Mahabubnagar

Urban later held their nerve to beat Nagarkurnool by eight runs in a low-scoring encounter. Overall, the day showcased strong batting performances, disciplined bowling, and competitive cricket across zones in the Telangana Gold Cup.