Live
- Apple Unveils iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Price, Availability and Features
- Ganesh Utsav 2024: Alternative Days for Immersing Bappa Idol Aside from Anant Chaturdashi
- IND vs BAN Test match: Rishabh Pant Returns Indian Team for First Test
- Apple Cuts Prices for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Models After iPhone 16 Launch
- Sub-standard conditions in Noida continue to hamper start of Afghanistan vs New Zealand Test match on Day 2
- Rana, Dulquer collaborate for multilingual film ‘Kaantha’
- PKL 11: Hyderabad to host the first leg from October 18 to November 9
- ‘Kannappa’ team gives b’day treat to Akshay Kumar
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: iPhone 16 Series and All that Apple Announced
- Rashmika Mandanna Shares Recovery Update After Recent Accident
Just In
18 injured as tourist bus hits boulder
Visakhapatnam: A tourist bus hit a rock on its way towards Kailasagiri ghat road, injuring 18 persons.The incident happened on Monday evening when the...
Visakhapatnam: A tourist bus hit a rock on its way towards Kailasagiri ghat road, injuring 18 persons.
The incident happened on Monday evening when the tourists were returning from Kailasagiri.
Upon receiving the information, City Commissioner of Police Sankha Brata Bagchi reached the spot and shifted the victims to King George Hospital. The CP instructed the KGH doctors to provide quality treatment to the victims.
Fortunately, there were no casualties and the injured were said to be out of danger.
According to preliminary information, brake failure is said to be the reason for the accident. The tourists came from West Bengal to visit Visakhapatnam. Of the 13 persons were discharged after the first aid. Rest of the victims are getting treated in KGH.