19 gates of Sunkesula lifted as inflows increased due to rains in upper reaches

With heavy rains in the upper reaches, the inflows to the Sunkesula project have increase, which led the officials to release the water downstream by lifting the project 19 gates. Officials said that while the inflow to the project is 1.12 lakh cusecs, the outflow is 1.09 lakh cusecs. The full capacity of Sunkesula is 1.2 TMC and currently, it is at 0.81 TMC.



Due to the heavy rains in the Telugu states, heavy flood water is coming into the Palanadu district project. The Pulichintala project has recorded 3.95 lakh cusecs and an outflow of 3.95 lakh cusecs. The full water capacity of the project is 45 TMC and currently, it is 40 TMC.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecasted heavy rains and people were asked to be vigilant. On the other hand, heavy rains continue to lash north Coastal Andhra, Kadapa and Anantapur districts.