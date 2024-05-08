Gusty winds, rains lash Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the combined Karimnagar district on Tuesday. The downpour occurred at Manakondur, Huzurabad, Peddapalli, Sultanabad, Manthani, Vemulawada, Mallyala, Jagtial and Pegdapally in the district. Paddy piled up in the market yards got wet in rainwater. Electric poles and trees were uprooted by strong winds and there was a severe power outage in the district. In Karimnagar town also, heavy rains occurred for about half an hour in the afternoon, many parts of the town were submerged, low-lying areas and surrounding villages were flooded with rainwater.

It might be noted that the temperature touched 46 degrees Celsius on Monday and IMD officials declared red alert in Karimnagar district. On Tuesday afternoon, the entire town of Karimnagar witnessed heavy rains accompanied by strong winds and the temperature dipped due to the rains.

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that CM Revanth Reddy’s visit to SRRS College Ground in Karimnagar on Tuesday for election was cancelled due to rains. The Congress ranks made extensive arrangements for the public meeting. The tents collapsed along with the dais set up for the meeting due to a sudden storm. With this, the Congress ranks were a little disappointed.

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma was supposed to participate in Manthani in support of Peddapalli BJP candidate Gomasa Srinivas, but the tents collapsed and fell on the workers causing minor injuries. But the meeting continued as weather was conducive later.

As the Prime Minister’s visit to Vemulawada scheduled on Wednesday, extensive arrangements were being made by the BJP ranks, but the rain temporarily interrupted it, and as soon as there was enough time for an alternative measure, the arrangements are being continued under the leadership of the BJP national general secretary, Karimnagar Bandi Sanjay.