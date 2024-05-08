  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

3 police officers killed, 5 injured in blast in Afghanistan

3 police officers killed, 5 injured in blast in Afghanistan
x
Highlights

Three police personnel were killed, and five others sustained injury as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the provincial capital of north Afghanistan's Badakhashan province, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Matin Qani said.

Faizabad (Afghanistan): Three police personnel were killed, and five others sustained injury as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the provincial capital of north Afghanistan's Badakhashan province, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Matin Qani said.

"Unfortunately, a sticky bomb placed in a motorbike targeted a convoy of counter-narcotics police in Faizabad city at 11 a.m. local time today and based on preliminary information, three police personnel were martyred and five others injured," Qani said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the statement said.

Earlier, some locals, on condition of anonymity, claimed that three people were killed and seven others sustained injury in the blast.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X