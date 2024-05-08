Live
Just In
3 police officers killed, 5 injured in blast in Afghanistan
Faizabad (Afghanistan): Three police personnel were killed, and five others sustained injury as a blast rocked Faizabad city, the provincial capital of north Afghanistan's Badakhashan province, on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Matin Qani said.
"Unfortunately, a sticky bomb placed in a motorbike targeted a convoy of counter-narcotics police in Faizabad city at 11 a.m. local time today and based on preliminary information, three police personnel were martyred and five others injured," Qani said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.
An investigation has been initiated into the incident, the statement said.
Earlier, some locals, on condition of anonymity, claimed that three people were killed and seven others sustained injury in the blast.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.