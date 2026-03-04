19 held for drunk driving

Nellore: As part of initiative in preventing anti-social activities following tip off, Police conducted flash raids headed by ASP Deeksha, on Daba Hotel called 'Palguna Daba' located at Chinna Bazar in the small hours around 2 am on Tuesday and taken 19 persons on the charges of consuming liquor at open place and also Hotel owner for running it without license. On the occasion, police took all the 19 persons in to their custody as their proved during Breath Analization Examination in high inebriated condition.

Speaking the occassion ASP Deeksha has said that the 'Panguna Daba' owner has been secreely running wine shop in his hotel without licence. She said that consuming liquor at open place will leads to occurrence of various crimes when the person is in inebriated condition.

She said that police administration strictly prohibited the 'Open Drinking' as the persons either consuming liquor at open places or supplying liquor like at Dabas will be a liable for serious punishment as per law because such activities will cause Law and Order problem. Police were present.