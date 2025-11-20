1.95 lakh farmers receive Rs 130cr in Nellore district

Nellore: Endowments minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that 46.22 lakh farmers across the state have benefited from a total of Rs 3,077 crore released under the AnnadathaSukhibhava Scheme (ASS) and the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana (PM-KY).

The minister, along with Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy, virtually participated in the second-phase disbursal programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Coimbatore and Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu from Pendlimarri in YSR Kadapa district.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanarayana Reddy said that 34,233 farmers in Atmakur constituency alone received Rs 22.93 crore, out of the 1.95 lakh beneficiaries who were allocated Rs 130 crore in Nellore district.

Stating that the coalition government led by Chandrababu Naidu is committed to farmers’ welfare and to promoting quality education for underprivileged students, the minister urged people to continue supporting the government to enable the introduction of more welfare and development programmes.

Updating on irrigation projects, he said the ongoing works of the Somasila High-Level Canal (SHLC) are nearing completion, ensuring adequate drinking water for 93,000 families in the drought-prone Marripadu mandal and facilitating irrigation for 45,000 acre.

MP Prabhakara Reddy praised Chief Minister Naidu as a “remarkable political personality,” stating that only Naidu could successfully balance welfare and development despite serious financial constraints.

He added that Nellore district is rapidly emerging as an industrial hub, with several multinational companies preparing to set up units in the state due to Naidu’s initiatives.

Joint collector Venkateswarlu, Atmakur RDO Pavaniand local leaders were present.