197 stalls showcase SHG products

Vijayawada: A ‘Buyers–Sellers Meet’ was organised by the Krishna District Administration at VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru under Tadigadapa Municipality near Vijayawada on Tuesday, showcasing a wide range of products made by Self-Help Group (SHG) women from across the district.

The exhibition featured homemade food items, textiles, sanitary liquids, leaf plates and various household products, which attracted buyers and visitors. The programme was inaugurated by Krishna District Collector DK Balaji, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

A total of 197 stalls were set up in the college auditorium, where women entrepreneurs displayed their products and interacted with potential buyers. Collector DK Balaji visited several stalls and enquired about the pricing, production costs, marketing methods and income generated by the women entrepreneurs. Speaking on the occasion, the collector called upon buyers to support women entrepreneurs by purchasing products manufactured by SHG members in the district. He said the State government is working towards the Chief Minister’s vision of “One Entrepreneur in Every Family.”

As part of this initiative, the district administration has been encouraging SHG women to take up entrepreneurial activities and supporting them through government schemes and bank loans. He said 500 women with strong entrepreneurial spirit have been identified in the district, of whom 300 have already been assisted in establishing various business units. “Earlier, many SHG women faced difficulties in marketing their products due to the lack of proper platforms. The meet was organised to provide them with marketing opportunities and help ensure sustainable livelihoods,” he added. The collector also said that a drinking water facility named ‘Amrutha Krishna’ has been set up at the Collectorate using glass bottles to discourage plastic usage and appealed to buyers to support the initiative.

Andhra Pradesh Star Hotels Association President RV Swamy and Krishna District Hotel Association President PV Ramana appreciated the initiative and assured support from hotel owners in purchasing products from SHG women.

Among those present were District Chamber of Commerce President GBV Ravi Kumar, Commercial Taxes Joint Commissioner Kalpana, DRO Chandrasekhara Rao, Indian Bank RM Rajesh, Vuyyuru In-charge RDO Sridevi, DRDA PD Hariharanath, ZP CEO Kannama Naidu, LDM Ravindra Reddy and Tadigadapa Municipal Commissioner Nazeer, along with severalindustrialists and buyers.