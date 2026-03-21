2 children injured in fire mishap

Two children suffered serious burn injuries during the Baji Baba Dargah Urs festival in Pedakakani in the wee hours of Friday, allegedly due to negligence by officials and lack of basic safety measures.

Firecrackers meant for the procession were reportedly stored inside the autorickshaw. The vehicle had been parked prior to the procession and was located about 150 metres away from the main procession route. During the course of bursting, one of the firecrackers accidentally fell into the vehicle resulting in fire. Consequently, two children sleeping inside the auto rickshaw sustained severe burn injuries. They have been shifted to GGH in Guntur city for treatment. Their condition is said to be in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the parents of the injuredchildren are pleading for better medical treatment to save their lives.

Pedakakani police registered the case and took up investigation.