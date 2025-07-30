2-day conference on ‘Connectomics’ begins

CHITTOOR: The 2-day national conference ‘Connectomics 2025’, focusing on the convergence of Omics, Bioinformatics, and Data Science for modern medical research, was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Chittoor. Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor of Apollo University Dr H Vinod Bhat said that Genomics and Connectomics will play a crucial role in the future of medicine. He highlighted the growing importance of using these technologies for personalised healthcare and early diagnosis. He further said that public health initiatives must increasingly incorporate genomic screening and vaccination to strengthen immunity and prevent the onset of diseases.

CEO of Apollo Knowledge V Sivaramakrishnan noted the increasing relevance of digital health and shared how Apollo is taking a leading step in this space. Patients will soon be able to access their health data via mobile devices and even receive medicines at home.

Dr Usha Adiga, Associate Dean at AIMSR, stated that the conference brings together top minds from medical, biotech, and data science domains.The key objectives are to strengthen public health through technology and explore new frontiers in medical research.

Dignitaries present at the event included Prof M Potharaju (Registrar, The Apollo University), Prof Ravi Mahajan (Director, Research & Innovations, Apollo Hospitals), Dr Suruchi Agarwal, Dr Priyanka Narad (Scientists, ICMR) and Dr Alfred J Agustin (Dean, AIMSR).