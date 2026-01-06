PRAGATI-led solutions bringing advanced AIIMS healthcare closer to remote regions

New Delhi:PRAGATI (Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation) is leading healthcare transformation in India, by bringing advanced AIIMS closer to remote regions, the government said on Tuesday.

Launched in 2015, PRAGATI is the government’s flagship digital platform for fast-tracking projects, schemes, and grievance redressal through direct, real-time review by the Prime Minister in partnership with states and Union ministries.

“Viksit Bharat in 2047 is both a national resolve and a time-bound target, and PRAGATI is a powerful accelerator to achieve it,” said PM Narendra Modi, during the 50th PRAGATI meeting held on December 31.

PRAGATI has played a key role in fast-tracking AIIMS in India's heartlands. It has cleared bottlenecks and enabled new AIIMS campuses to turn governance reform into health outcomes.

It has particularly powered health transformation in AIIMS Guwahati (Assam), Jammu, and Bibinagar (Telangana), the Ministry of Health said.

“These three AIIMS projects demonstrate how leadership-driven platforms can convert complex, multi-agency health infrastructure into on-time, operational assets. Each campus not only expands critical-care capacity, but also deepens medical training and research, anchoring regional health ecosystems in previously underserved geographies,” it added.

At the AIIMS Guwahati, the first among the Seven Sisters, the PRAGATI platform helped with land development, electricity, stormwater management, water supply, and centre-state coordination.

The 750-bed hospital project, with 25 specialties, 11 super-specialties, and high Ayushman Bharat coverage, is 100 per cent complete, the Ministry said.

Under the PRAGATI platform, the long-pending issue of water supply (1,243 KLD), HT power connection, and inter-agency coordination was resolved at AIIMS Bibinagar.

The institute, located in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, established by the government on July 7, 2022, has achieved about 85.97 per cent physical progress as of December 1, 2025, and is “firmly on track for completion by June 30, 2026”, the Ministry said.

At AIIMS Jammu, PRAGATI unlocked key issues such as cremation ground relocation, utilities, external development, and connectivity.

The 750-bed hospital project, with 18 super-specialties, 100 MBBS seats and servicing J&K and neighbouring regions, is 100 per cent complete, the Ministry said.

It noted that PRAGATI has become an engine of governance reform, enabling faster decision-making, reducing time and cost overruns, and surfacing systemic issues that trigger policy and process changes.

Since its inception, projects worth nearly Rs 86 lakh crore have benefited from the PRAGATI-led monitoring ecosystem, with 377 projects reviewed and 2,958 of 3,162 flagged issues resolved.



