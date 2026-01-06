Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Brand Ambassador of BIG Academy

Hyderabad: BIG Academy, a new-age EdTech institution focused on hybrid learning, officially launched its platform at Novotel HICC, Hyderabad, And announced Yuvraj Singh, Indian cricketer as Brand Ambassador of BIG Academy, whose journey of resilience and excellence aligns with the academy’s philosophy of discipline, perseverance, and performance.

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh Unveiled the BIG Academy along with C.V. Anand, IPS, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Vijay Reddy, Founder & Chairman of BIG TV, and Anil Ayoor , Founder Director and Managing Editor of BIG TV Malayalam.

Eminent guest was highlighted the importance of innovation and accountability in India’s evolving education ecosystem.

Speaking about the vision, Ramana Bhupathi, Founder & CEO of BIG Academy, said, that with a vision to create a structured, student- centric education ecosystem that balances academic excellence with mental well-being. “At BIG Academy- IIT,JEE/NEET, our goal is to move beyond rote learning and create a system that truly supports students academically and emotionally. By combining technology with human mentorship, we aim to build confident learners who are prepared not just for exams, but for long-term success.”

BIG Academy aims to address growing academic pressure by combining technology-enabled learning, expert faculty, and personalized academic mentorship. The platform integrates digital lessons, assessments, performance tracking, and offline academic guidance to deliver consistent learning outcomes. With its hybrid learning model and strong leadership vision, BIG Academy plans to expand its academic offerings and technology capabilities to support students across key learning segments, he added.