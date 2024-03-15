2 held for trolling Geetanjali on social media

Guntur: Guntur district police on Thursday took two suspects Rambabu and Venkat Durga Rao into custody in connection with Geethanjali’s alleged suicide case on Thursday. Unable to bear harassment in the social media trolling, she allegedly committed suicide near Tenali railway station on Monday.

Addressing the media in Guntur city on Thursday, SP Tushar Dudi said using open-source intelligence, cyber teams, and other resources, they compiled a database of accounts that were used to harass her. From this database, they have identified 60 account holders. He said they have taken two individuals, Rambabu and Venkat Durga Rao, into custody. “We will be presenting them before the magistrate for remand. We will also take legal action against other individuals involved in this case,” he said.

The SP said Geetanjali was a beneficiary of the Government’s Land Patta scheme, and she gave an interview to a channel with great excitement. However, as the interview went viral, she faced heavy trolling, including sexual remarks and questions about her marriage. The trolls even abused her parents. Unable to bear the harassment, she refrained from leaving her home for a few days and eventually resorted to the extreme step of attempting suicide.