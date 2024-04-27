Live
Thila Taila Abhishekah Pooja to Lord Shaneswara
Sankatahara Chaturthi special pooja to Mahaganapati..
Nagarkurnool: In Nandi Vaddeman village under Bijinepalli Mandal, Tila Abhishekal Pujas were performed with devotion to Sri Sarthasaptha Jeshtama Sametha Saneswara Swami on Saturday Sankatahara Chaturthi in Sri Krodinama year Chaitramasa.
Dr. Gavvamatham Viswanatha Sastri, Chief Priest of the temple said that Lord Shaneswara Swamy is among the new leaders in this Krodhi Nama year and as today is a special day of Sankatahara Chaturthi, the darshan of Paramashiva and Mahaganapati Swamy along with Swami will be a special result for the devotees. In this year, all the constellations of Shaneswara and all the stars said that it is best to see and worship Lord Shaneswara. It is said that worshiping Lord Shiva who has the principle of Brahma on Saturday will get the results of the wishes quickly.
Devotees worship Lord Shaneswara with sesame oil, cumin seeds and jammi leaves for the sake of Shanigraha's peace and to remove Shanigradhadoshas on Ardhashtam Shani, Ashtamashani and Elinati on the occasion of Janma Ritya and Gochara.
Next devotees performed Rudrabhisheka Pujas and Archanas to Lord Shiva with Brahma sutra, and as it was Sankatahara Chaturthi, Maha Ganapati Swami specially performed Panchamrita Abhisheka Archanas for them and Nandiswara Swami performed special pujas for them. Devotees from different places performed special abhishekals, Ashtottar and Archanas to the Lord from Jamuna in the early morning.
Temple Chairman V. Gopala Rao, members of the village temple committee, Veerasekar, Prabhakara Chari, Pullaiah, temple priests Gavvamatham Shanti Kumar, Umamaheshwar, Jayant, villagers Revelli Srikanth Reddy, staff Gopal Reddy devotees and women participated in large numbers.