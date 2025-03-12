Live
Just In
2 held, red sanders logs worth Rs 45L seized
Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 32 red sanders logs worth Rs 45 lakh and arrested 2 smugglers.
The task force also recovered a motorcycle and a luggage vehicle at Thummachenupalli of Bakrapeta forest area on Tuesday.
Acting on the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu, Task Force SP P Srinivas instructed the DSP Balireddy to form special teams to nab the smugglers.
According to the instructions of DSP, RI Sai Giridhar and his team started combing. As part of combing, forest department officials including FBO Rajesh Kumar took up combing at Devarakonda forest area near Thummalachenu
Then they found that a person on a motorcycle was following a luggage vehicle.
The police personnel surrounded the vehicle. By seeing the task force personnel, the smugglers who were inside the vehicle tried to escape by leaving the vehicle. But the police managed to nab two persons and also seized 32 logs which were inside the vehicle. The arrested belonged to erstwhile Chittoor district. The task force registered a case and is carrying out the investigation.