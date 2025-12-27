Telangana TET Hall Tickets Now Available for Download

The Education Department of Telangana has announced the release of hall tickets for the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), which can now be downloaded from the official TET website.

The examinations are scheduled to take place over several days: January 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 19, and 20. Candidates will take for online exams in two sessions, from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

A total of 237,000 candidates have registered for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 of the test. Following a recent Supreme Court ruling stating that TET is compulsory for all in-service government teachers, approximately 70,000 individuals, including contract teachers employed in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), have also submitted applications. The School Education Department has indicated that results are expected to be released between February 10 and 16.