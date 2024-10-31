2 killed as lightning strikes firecracker unit

Rajamahendravaram : Two persons died and five others seriously injured when lightning struck a firecracker manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Surya Rao Palem village in Undrajavaram mandal of East Godavari district on Wednesday.

More than 10 others suffered minor injuries. The injured have been shifted to the government hospital in Tanuku. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh, MP Daggubati Purandeswari, and District Collector P Prasanthi expressed their deep shock over the incident.

Minister Durgesh and MP Purandeswari advised officials to ensure better medical care for the injured and discussed relief measures with collector Prasanthi.

The firecracker manufacturing unit is located on Kaldari Road. The lightning strike caused a sudden outbreak of flames. The unit's owner Shiva was also injured while his wife and another female worker lost their lives at the scene.

Joint collector S Chinna Ramudu and Undrajavaram Tahsildar PND Prasad arrived at the location to assess the situation and monitor the medical assistance being provided to the injured.