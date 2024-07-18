2 officials under scanner for GO on pension fund

Vijayawada : Suspecting that there are some coverts in some key departments, including Finance and Law and also in the Peshi’s of some Ministries and the CMO, the government has ordered a thorough probe into the issue.

The probe had been necessitated following the recent action of some officials in the Finance department issuing a GO on the guaranteed pension fund (GPS) on the day Nara Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister. The GO was uploaded a month later without informing or seeking the clearance of the new government.

It is learnt that two officials, Deputy Secretary Finance Santhi Kumari and a section officer in the Law department Hariprasad Reddy have been put under scanner. Their past service record and their background is being probed. It is being felt that these two officials had violated the business rules.

According to the Government business rules, if there are any decisions taken by the previous government six months before it demitted office which have not been implemented, it is mandatory to place them before the successor government and seek their clearance. But in this case this rule was not followed. The CMO is probing into how and why the GO on GPS was issued and what could be the motive behind it. Was there any conspiracy behind it is another angle in which the probe would be done, sources add.

