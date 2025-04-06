2 red sanders smugglers held

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) has arrested two smugglers and eight red sanders logs and seized motorcycles in Kadapa forest division on Saturday.

As per the directions of Task Force in-charge L Subbarayudu, supervised by Task Force SP P Srinivas and instructed by DSPs Bali Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, task force team led by RI Chiranjeevulu, RSI Naresh team and FBO Linga Naik searched entry and exit points of Proddatur range forest area, Khaji mandal in Kadapa district on Saturday.

They spotted a few smugglers in the restricted forest area near Telugu Ganga canal and surrounded them. They arrested two persons, who were from Kadapa district.

Cases was registered and investigation is on.