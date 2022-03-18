2 ROBs, RUB mooted to ease Guntur traffic

Guntur: National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) Regional Officer SK Singh, GMC Commissioner Nishanth Kumar, R&B Chief Engineer Ramesh and Superintendent Engineer Sanjay Rayal visited the proposed flyover at Sankar Vilas Centre in Guntur city on Thursday and conducted feasibility study for the construction of new ROB.

They also conducted feasibility study for the construction of ROB at railway level crossing at Gaddipadu and Road Under Bridge at Syamala Nagar railway level crossing.

The officials felt that there is need to construct ROBs at Sankar Vilas Centre and Railway Level Crossing at Gaddipadu and ROB at Syamala Nagar railway level crossing for the smooth flow of the traffic.

Stating that there is need to conduct a feasibility study, SK Singh said the engineering officials comprising of NHAI, R&B, GMC engineering and Town Planning officials will conduct feasibility test and prepare a report. 'Based on that they will take further steps for the construction of ROBs and RUB.'

The existing ROB at Sankar Vilas Centre was constructed in 1958 and connects Guntur One Town and Two Towns. This bridge is not in a position to meet the traffic needs.

If RUB is constructed at Syamala Nagar railway level crossing, it would solve the traffic problem.

Singh informed that after getting the feasibility report, the NHAI will prepare the Detailed Project Report and submit the same to the State government and Central government for taking further steps.