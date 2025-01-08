20-bed HMPV ward set up at KGGH

Kurnool: The Superintendent of Kurnool GGH, Dr K Venkateswarlu, has said that a 20-bed HMPV ward has been set up at the old gynaecology department.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, the superintendent said that the disease is not life-threatening.

The people need not panic. As part of precautionary measures, a 20-bed HMPV ward with all necessary facili-ties has been established at the old gynaecology depart-ment, he said.

Briefing the highlights of the ward, the Superintendent said that an expert committee has been formed with 6-members. The committee members will oversee the man-agement of the HMPV ward.

The team includes Dr Renuka Devi - HOD, Microbiology, Dr Sudha Kumari - HOD, SPM department, Dr Vijayanand Ba-bu - HOD, Paediatrics, Dr Iqbal Hussain - HOD, General Medicine, Dr Srikanth - HOD, Pulmonology Medicine and Dr Vishala - HOD, Anesthesia.

He further said that adequate medicines, medical equip-ment and required staff have been made available at the hospital.

The hospital is fully prepared to handle any potential HMPV virus cases. No cases of the HMPV virus have been reported in the hospital so far.

The medical staff members have been instructed to re-main vigilant about the virus. The expert committee, in-cluding specialists from Pulmonology, Anesthesia, General Medicine, Microbiology, SPM, and Pediatrics, has been ac-tivated to ensure readiness and availability of faculty members.

The hospital administration has urged the people to use masks and sanitizers and to take necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Deputy Superintendents Dr Seetharamayya, Dr Sriramulu, CSRMO Dr Venkateswara Rao, HOD of Microbiology Dr Re-nuka Devi, Professor of Anesthesia Dr Sudhir, HOD of Pul-monology Dr Srikanth, General Medicine expert Dr Dhamam Srinivasulu, Hospital Administrators Dr Shiva Bala Naganjan and Dr Kiran Kumar and others participated.